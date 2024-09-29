Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFJK. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $11,249,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $5,483,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,078,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFJK opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Aimei Health Technology has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

