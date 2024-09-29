Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $78,348.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $78,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,494,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Airbnb Stock Performance
ABNB stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
