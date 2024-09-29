Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $759,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

