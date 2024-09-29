Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

