Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,757,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 6,008,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.4 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
