Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,757,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 6,008,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.4 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF stock remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.