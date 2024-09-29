American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Aires Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

