American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Aires Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.24 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
American Aires Company Profile
