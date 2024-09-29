AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $870.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,836. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

