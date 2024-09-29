Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 3.1 %
AGPPF opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $53.50.
About Anglo American Platinum
