Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 3.1 %

AGPPF opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

