Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 30th.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

