Antonio F. Neri Sells 83,334 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after buying an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

