Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 22,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,453. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $220.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.