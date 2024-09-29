Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 45.0% in September

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

