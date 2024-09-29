Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7400821 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

