Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Short Interest Up 55.5% in September

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Atyr PHARMA Price Performance
ATYR stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. Atyr PHARMA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Atyr PHARMA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATYR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ATYR
Atyr PHARMA Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atyr PHARMA
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.