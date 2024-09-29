Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $43,673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

