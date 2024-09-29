Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $22.60 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Bilibili Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $112,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

