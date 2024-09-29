Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Scotiabank

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 314.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BMEA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw raised Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.