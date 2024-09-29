Bioqual, Inc. (BIOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Bioqual Price Performance

Shares of Bioqual stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Bioqual has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

