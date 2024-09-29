BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $146-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.98 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
