BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $146-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.98 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

BB stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.