BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 132.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

