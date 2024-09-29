BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.16.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
