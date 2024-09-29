BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 138,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

