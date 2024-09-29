BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.4 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

BCVVF stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.16. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.04. BOC Aviation has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$9.37.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.