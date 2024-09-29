Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 106,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.63% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

