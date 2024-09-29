Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 1st (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCLI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.