Brian E. O’toole Sells 24,352 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackSky Technology Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE BKSY opened at $4.46 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackSky Technology
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.