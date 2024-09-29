Brian E. O’toole Sells 24,352 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BKSY opened at $4.46 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

