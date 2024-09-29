Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 87.3% in September

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BLIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 20,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLIN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

