Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

BHFAP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

