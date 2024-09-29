Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $130.36

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

