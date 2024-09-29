Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

