Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.