Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Avation (LON:AVAP) Price Target to GBX 255

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Stock Down 0.9 %

AVAP stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 78.88 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.53.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

