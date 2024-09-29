Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

