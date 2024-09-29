Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
