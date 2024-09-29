Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
RYSE stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
