Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

RYSE stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

