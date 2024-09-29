Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 1,668 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,984.92 ($2,657.90).

On Tuesday, August 27th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,561 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,654.62).

LON CNA opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.21. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 115.85 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 165.15 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,818.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.29).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

