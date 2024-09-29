China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.