Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Chord Energy Stock Up 8.4 %
WLLBW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $32.70.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.