Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Chord Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

WLLBW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.