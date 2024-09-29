Christopher Lewis Coleman Sells 121,334 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.12. The firm has a market cap of C$47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 2.2676519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have commented on ABX. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

