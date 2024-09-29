Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) versus Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Head to Head Contrast

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cineplex and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineplex N/A N/A N/A Marcus -3.11% -1.36% -0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cineplex and Marcus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineplex N/A N/A N/A $1.02 7.88 Marcus $684.87 million 0.71 $14.79 million $0.24 63.04

Analyst Ratings

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Cineplex. Cineplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cineplex and Marcus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineplex 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marcus has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Marcus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Cineplex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Cineplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cineplex pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cineplex pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marcus pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Marcus beats Cineplex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens. The company also operates cineplex.com, a website that offers streaming video, movie information, showtimes and ability to buy tickets online, entertainment news, and box office reports, as well as advertising and digital commerce solutions; Cineplex mobile app; and the Cineplex Store, which provides transactional video-on-demand, including Home Premiere services, such as premium video on demand and premium electronic sell through services. In addition, it incorporates advertising mediums related to theatre exhibition; and offers digital signage solutions and in-store retail media networks for various brands in shopping centers, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment destinations. Further, the company operates location-based entertainment establishments, including The Rec Room, a social entertainment destination for millennials that offers a range of entertainment options, such as simulation, redemption, video, recreational gaming, attractions, and a live entertainment venue for watching entertainment programming; Playdium, a complex designed for teens and families; and Cineplex Junxion, an entertainment concept for movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances, as well as in-theatre gaming centers. Additionally, it offers Scene+, a customer loyalty program designed to offer members discounts and the opportunity to earn and redeem points. Cineplex Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.