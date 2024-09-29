Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.64.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0749251 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
