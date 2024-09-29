CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 51.2% in September

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

CKX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,364.64 and a beta of 0.01. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

