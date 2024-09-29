CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.