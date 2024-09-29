Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE CCZ opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Comcast has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $66.80.
About Comcast
