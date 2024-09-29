Comparing Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) & Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avance Gas and Global Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Partners has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Global Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Partners is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Partners $17.19 billion 0.09 $142.60 million $2.69 16.62

This table compares Avance Gas and Global Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avance Gas and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Global Partners 0.71% 19.21% 3.56%

Summary

Global Partners beats Avance Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. Avance Gas Holding Ltd was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil to home heating oil and propane retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also transports the products by railcars, barges, trucks and/or pipelines. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

