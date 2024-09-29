Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 250,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $2,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,108,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,505,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

