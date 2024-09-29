COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.
COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.2 %
CDP opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties
In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
