Critical Contrast: Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) vs. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) and Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Journey Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90 Journey Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.05%. Journey Medical has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.90%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Journey Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 11.51 -$209.36 million ($3.22) -5.87 Journey Medical $77.68 million 1.47 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -18.45

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Journey Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Journey Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Journey Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.42% -51.98% Journey Medical 1.09% 5.44% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Journey Medical has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Journey Medical beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.