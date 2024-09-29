Critical Review: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SOPHiA GENETICS and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.26%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.57%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Candel Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 3.91 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.33 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,787.84 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -5.63

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Candel Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

