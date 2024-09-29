Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $37,813,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 247,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.