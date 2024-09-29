Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 3,900 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$213.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0509978 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

