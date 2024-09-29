Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

