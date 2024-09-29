Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delhi Bank
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.