Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $262,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

